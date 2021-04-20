Where are you going?
60-64 Reservoir St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
| +61 2 9211 0665
Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 4pm
Sat 7:30am - 3pm

Launched in Surry Hills in 2003 under the name Single Origin Roasters, this coffee company quickly received the Aussie shortening treatment and became known simply as Single O. While most Sydneysiders now understand what single-origin coffee means—beans originating from a single lot, farm, or location—that wasn’t the case when the café first debuted its filter bar to demonstrate V60 and AeroPress coffee to the masses. The original Surry Hills location also offers food items, from vegemite on toast and banana bread with espresso butter to a brisket roll for which the meat is rubbed in coffee and slow cooked for a day. Save room for the single-origin affogato, perfectly paired with Cow & Moon gelato.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

