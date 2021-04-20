A lunch buffet at Singita Serengeti House

A lunch buffet at Singita Serengeti House using Singita's new water bottles from a filtration plant.



Singita Serengeti House is the perfect home away from home for families traveling together. Set on the slopes of Sasakwa Hill its location provides endless, breathtaking views of the Serengeti plains and wildlife as they visit the nearby watering hole. A small group up to 8 people can feel at home at Serengeti House, with two suites in the main house and two garden suites situated on either side, connected through a central pool deck. With plenty of space and both indoor and outdoor dining, day beds, a private tennis court and a dedicated house team families can create memories that will last a lifetime.



The perfect home away from home!