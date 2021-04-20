Singapore Flyer
30 Raffles Ave, Singapore Flyer, Singapore 039803
Hungry and In Love: Grand Romantic GesturesIn Singapore, love is in the air. Many young people live with their parents, so courting is all about being out on the town. For a grand, romantic gesture, sweep your partner off his or her feet (literally) and reserve a four-course Sky Dining experience on the Singapore Flyer or Singapore Cable Car. The meal comes with your own butler and views of the dramatic, twinkling skyline. For a low-key date night, opt for sharing plates and Spanish wine at one of the many excellent tapas restaurants in town, such as Sabio on Duxton Hill or Esquina in Tanjong Pagar. The adventurous should embark on a unique sensory experience at Nox Dine in the Dark—where, you guessed it, the meal is served in a pitch-black room.
almost 7 years ago
An Eye in the Singapore Sky
The Singapore Flyer was once one of the highest ferris wheels in the world, though it was quickly eclipsed by other high-flying and overachieving wheels. Each rotation (or "flight") is about 30 minutes, though not cheap. On a clear day, however, the views of the surrounding Marina Bay area are something to behold.
almost 7 years ago
Singapore Flyer
With Singapore Flyer you can see how amazing the view of the city is from above the sky. This was my very first time enjoying my holiday in Singapore. I love capturing things mostly the city view. So this is a great option for everyone who loves hunting nice views. The Singapore Flyer also can be used for people especially couples who want to have a candle-light-romantic dinner inside the flyer.