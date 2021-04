Hungry and In Love: Grand Romantic Gestures

In Singapore , love is in the air. Many young people live with their parents, so courting is all about being out on the town. For a grand, romantic gesture, sweep your partner off his or her feet (literally) and reserve a four-course Sky Dining experience on the Singapore Flyer or Singapore Cable Car. The meal comes with your own butler and views of the dramatic, twinkling skyline. For a low-key date night, opt for sharing plates and Spanish wine at one of the many excellent tapas restaurants in town, such as Sabio on Duxton Hill or Esquina in Tanjong Pagar. The adventurous should embark on a unique sensory experience at Nox Dine in the Dark—where, you guessed it, the meal is served in a pitch-black room.