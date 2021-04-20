Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Simpson Desert

Birdsville QLD 4482, Australia
Website
| +61 13 74 68
Off road in the Simpson Desert Simpson Australia

Off road in the Simpson Desert

In the Simpson Desert you will find some of the best four-wheel driving in Australia. Literally take the four-wheel drive (and plenty of water) off road.

The Binns Track runs parallel to the Stuart Highway from South Australia to Timber Creek, NT where it connects with routes into WA. Old Andado Track follows the desert's western edge to the town of Finke. It's challengeing driving, so be well prepared (check fuel and double check water). There's rolling sand dunes and hilly terrain. But take the path knowing this desert territory that has been seen by very few (western) people.
By Kate Gibbs , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points