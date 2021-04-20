Where are you going?
Simply Selma's

1860 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454, USA
Website
| +1 757-428-2885
Gracious gifts in Virginia Beach Virginia Beach Virginia United States

After being drawn into this cute shop by the fun items in their window display, I was greeted by the welcoming staff like an old friend. Simply Selma's has a charming atmosphere where you can easily find yourself leisurely browsing away an afternoon.This boutique carries a varied selection of gifts including artisan jewelry, home decor, and baby items as well as holiday decorations. The complimentary gift wrapping is a big plus too. Simply Selma's is the go-to stop for unique finds your friends will adore.
By Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert

