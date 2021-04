Simply Mochi Food Truck - find this truck!

Serving only freshly made mochi in about six flavors daily you have to find and buy before they run out! They always have red bean and sesame but the other flavors change. This is the freshest mochi I have had outside of Japan and in some ways I am glad it moves about San Francisco , if it was convenient to get to daily I would weigh a whole lot more! They are on the usual food truck circuit including SoMa StrEat Food Park.