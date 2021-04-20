Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Simply Asia

Shop 29, Brooklyn Square Corner Fehrsen and, Veale St, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa
Website
| +27 12 346 3532
Malva Pudding Pretoria South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 7:30pm

Malva Pudding

At the end of almost every meal in South Africa guests are presented with one of the most traditional desserts in the country - malva pudding. Initially of Afrikaans origin, the pudding is sweet with fruits and nuts and always served with a custard or ice cream. It's one of my favorite desserts in South Africa and I eat it whenever I find it.

Oddly enough, one of the best places in Johannesburg to try this sticky pudding is at Simply Asia Thai Food and Noodle Bar. I know what you're thinking, but trust me on this one. In addition to great Thai food, the dessert menu is worth a visit all on its own. With locations around South Africa, it should be easy to satiate that malva fix pretty easily.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points