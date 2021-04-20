Simply Asia
Shop 29, Brooklyn Square Corner Fehrsen and, Veale St, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa
| +27 12 346 3532
More info
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 7:30pm
Malva PuddingAt the end of almost every meal in South Africa guests are presented with one of the most traditional desserts in the country - malva pudding. Initially of Afrikaans origin, the pudding is sweet with fruits and nuts and always served with a custard or ice cream. It's one of my favorite desserts in South Africa and I eat it whenever I find it.
Oddly enough, one of the best places in Johannesburg to try this sticky pudding is at Simply Asia Thai Food and Noodle Bar. I know what you're thinking, but trust me on this one. In addition to great Thai food, the dessert menu is worth a visit all on its own. With locations around South Africa, it should be easy to satiate that malva fix pretty easily.