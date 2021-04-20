Penguin spotting

A visit to Simon's Town to see the wild "Jackass" penguin colonies is touted in all the guide books as a must do day trip from Cape Town.



So when it came to going myself, I was cynical it would be overrun with tour groups holding their ipads at awkward angles. It was - but even that couldn't ruin this lovely spot. It is busy, and paying at a turnstile to get onto a beach is a little odd; but, the entrance fee has clearly been used for good purpose.



The penguins have the whole beach to roam around, free from the fawning crowds getting too up close and personal, all because of the recent addition of a raised decking platform, fencing off the hoardes.



It was amazing to see these penguins when they belong, and whoever is in charge has got the balance right, protecting in the best (and only) way they could.