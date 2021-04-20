Simon Stevinplein 19 Simon Stevinplein 19, 8000 Brugge, Belgium

The Chocolate Line, Dominique Persoone Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. If there is a specific moment or event that I can pinpoint and say it was the highlight of my trip, I can easily say that sniffing cocoa powder at The Chocolate Line in Bruges was definitely IT.

Apparently there are 54(!) chocolate stores in Bruges, which makes it the undisputed chocolate capital in the world. One of the well-known and maverick local chocolatiers is Dominique Persoone. He is breaking the “chocolate rules” and is not afraid of creating different combinations of chocolate: with bacon, fresh mint leaves, Coca Cola or even vodka. The “sniffing chocolate” is the best of all, a powdery substance created especially for the Rolling Stones when the band visited Bruges. Using a tiny plastic catapult, a bolt of mint chocolate powder is shot into your nostrils, finding its way to the farthest corners of the brain. You must try it!

