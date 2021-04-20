Similajau National Park (Taman Negara Similajau)
Similajau, 97000 Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia
| +60 19-861 0998
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Welcome to the Jungle - Literally!Taman Nagara is the "worlds oldest tropical rain forest"! It is literally prehistoric. They actually find new species of flora and fauna in this Malaysian wilderness every year and it already had tigers, peacocks, elephants, and exotic orchids. The park has one of the world's largest and tallest canopy walks. Oh yeah... and there are indigenous people in the forest as well!
If you find yourself on the Malaysian peninsula then I would say a visit to Taman Nagara is a must! You can get all the way there by bus, but going by river is truly an adventure that is not to be missed! It is fun and relaxing and you get to see a lot of amazing wildlife along the way. The 3hr journey on the river goes by quite fast. Don't forget your binoculars and be sure to have them handy on this leg of the trip.
Be sure to have good hiking shoes, a torch/flashlight, and plenty of mosquito repellant. You need 3-5 days here to get a rich experience and longer if you want to hike to the highest peak in Malaysia, Gunung Tahan (only for the hardcore!). Be prepared to be enchanted by this tropical paradise!