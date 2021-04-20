Where are you going?
Silverthorne Performing Arts Center

460 Blue River Pkwy, Silverthorne, CO 80498, USA
+1 970-513-9386
Silverthorne Performing Arts Center Silverthorne Colorado United States

Silverthorne Performing Arts Center

After a big day out playing in the Colorado Rockies, relax and take in a show at the striking new Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, opened in 2017 for $9 million, the new home of the Lake Dillon Theatre Company. The center features three theaters of different sizes to accommodate different performance styles. The theater company presents about five diverse shows throughout the season, as well as a cabaret series. Over the summer it also puts on a free Sunset at the Summit concert series at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne. It hosts a number of special events and has an education series for youth with theater workshops, as well as adult education programs.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

