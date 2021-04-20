Silver Star Ski & Sport

CruiserPalooza Ride on a Scenic Paved Bike Path
If you want to try biking in Park City
, but aren’t quite up for hitting the mountain bike trails with fat tires, try Cruiserpalooza rides on select Thursday nights in summer. For a mere $10, you can rent a stylin’ cruiser bike (mine was girly pink with leather handlebars and seat and a wine-holding basket!), and be led by a guide (and his two bulldogs, Vidalia and Tallulah) for a 45-minute ride along a short, paved bike path with beautiful views of Park City’s preserved open space. You’ll pass the iconic white barn, mountains and wildflowers. When you return back to the Silver Star Plaza (a small, artsy development with townhomes, Sundance Film Festival offices, an artist’s retreat, and the Silver Star Café), free, live music will be performed out on the plaza. Bring your own picnic or purchase salads, burgers, pizzas or fish tacos from the café. A great way to ease into riding and enjoying beautiful views and great music and eats on a summer night in Park City. If you have small kids, rent one of the tandem bikes so that you can do the work for them.