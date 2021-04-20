Where are you going?
Silver [CLOSED]

508 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Website
| +1 435-940-1000
Cosmo Style Bar Park City Utah United States

Cosmo Style Bar

Silver Restaurant/Bar/Lounge is probably the most cosmopolitan nightclub on Main Street. Cobalt blue and silver dominate the sleek interiors, with blue mohair banquettes and lots of large glass windows over three levels. There's a DJ booth, full bar and large terrace overlooking Main Street. Lots of short skirts on the young ladies at night. They have a huge wine list (3,000 bottles strong) and lots of cool home designed cocktails like the Jellyfish Sting, with aged rum, blueberry shrub, lime, egg white and bitters. You won't stuff like that at the local beer bar.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

