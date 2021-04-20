Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Silo Park

Corner Beaumont Street and Jellicoe, Jellicoe St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-336 8820
Silo Park Auckland New Zealand
Watch an Outdoor Movie Auckland New Zealand
Outdoor movies at Silo Park Auckland New Zealand
Silo Park Auckland New Zealand
Watch an Outdoor Movie Auckland New Zealand
Outdoor movies at Silo Park Auckland New Zealand

Silo Park

Part of the revitalization of the waterfront Wynyard Quarter, Silo Park is a playground for visitors of all ages, especially in the summer months. Friday evenings start festive with a weekly market of food, vintage clothing and entertainment, as well as an outdoor cinema projecting movies onto the old cement silo tank. The market vendors also open on warm-weather Saturdays and Sundays, with additional concerts and special events throughout the season. Check the website for the latest schedule.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Guy Needham
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago

Outdoor movies at Silo Park

Every weekend in Summer the Auckland Council puts on movies at Silo Park, the latest addition to Auckland's diverse waterfront. They're family friendly and a great way to spend a warmer evening, nibbling on food from the food stalls and sitting on a blanket with the kids.
Guy Needham
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Watch an Outdoor Movie

Over summer the Auckland Council puts on free movies at Silo Park for the enjoyment of everyone. Bean bags and picnic hampers rule the roost as the night's feature is beamed up on one of Silo Park's former grain silos. It's best to walk there early - parking is diabolical - to establish a patch of grass to call your own for the evening.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points