Silo Park Corner Beaumont Street and Jellicoe, Jellicoe St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

Silo Park Part of the revitalization of the waterfront Wynyard Quarter, Silo Park is a playground for visitors of all ages, especially in the summer months. Friday evenings start festive with a weekly market of food, vintage clothing and entertainment, as well as an outdoor cinema projecting movies onto the old cement silo tank. The market vendors also open on warm-weather Saturdays and Sundays, with additional concerts and special events throughout the season. Check the website for the latest schedule.