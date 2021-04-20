Silo Park
Corner Beaumont Street and Jellicoe, Jellicoe St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
| +64 9-336 8820
Silo ParkPart of the revitalization of the waterfront Wynyard Quarter, Silo Park is a playground for visitors of all ages, especially in the summer months. Friday evenings start festive with a weekly market of food, vintage clothing and entertainment, as well as an outdoor cinema projecting movies onto the old cement silo tank. The market vendors also open on warm-weather Saturdays and Sundays, with additional concerts and special events throughout the season. Check the website for the latest schedule.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
Outdoor movies at Silo Park
Every weekend in Summer the Auckland Council puts on movies at Silo Park, the latest addition to Auckland's diverse waterfront. They're family friendly and a great way to spend a warmer evening, nibbling on food from the food stalls and sitting on a blanket with the kids.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Watch an Outdoor Movie
Over summer the Auckland Council puts on free movies at Silo Park for the enjoyment of everyone. Bean bags and picnic hampers rule the roost as the night's feature is beamed up on one of Silo Park's former grain silos. It's best to walk there early - parking is diabolical - to establish a patch of grass to call your own for the evening.