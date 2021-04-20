Silly Goose 1888 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA

Neighborhood Cafe with Bold Flavors The Silly Goose closed in 2015.



This casual spot wedged between Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Ugly Mugs coffee bursts with color and flavor. Try chef Roderick Bailey’s inventive sandwiches such as the Pink Panther—house-smoked beef brisket, gorgonzola, kale, carrot and cabbage slaw, horseradish aioli on toasted hoagie, or a main dishes such as his popular couscous plates. The King Kong combines sesame couscous with curried shrimp, mint, ginger, cashews, coriander and avocado.