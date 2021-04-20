Where are you going?
Silly Goose

1888 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Website
Neighborhood Cafe with Bold Flavors Nashville Tennessee United States

Neighborhood Cafe with Bold Flavors

The Silly Goose closed in 2015.

This casual spot wedged between Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Ugly Mugs coffee bursts with color and flavor. Try chef Roderick Bailey’s inventive sandwiches such as the Pink Panther—house-smoked beef brisket, gorgonzola, kale, carrot and cabbage slaw, horseradish aioli on toasted hoagie, or a main dishes such as his popular couscous plates. The King Kong combines sesame couscous with curried shrimp, mint, ginger, cashews, coriander and avocado.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

