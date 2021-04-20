Silk Road Tea
1624 Government Street
| +1 250-382-0006
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Silk Road TeaSilk Road Tea was established in 1992 by accomplished tea expert Daniela Cubelic. She creates some of the world's finest organic teas as well as skin-care products made of plant-based essential oils and biodegradable ingredients. With a tearoom and shop in Chinatown and a small outpost at the Victoria Public Market, Silk Road Tea makes a peaceful stop.
almost 7 years ago
Silk Road To Beauty in Victoria, Canada
I had been to the outpost for Silk Road at the Victoria Public Market but had not been to it's flagship location before. I checked their website prior to visiting Victoria and saw they were doing a free tea workshop. I signed up and went, sampled, and learned how to make fun iced teas for the summer. After my workshop I perused all of the tea based beauty products in the shop. I may have bought a small fortune in tea infused bath salts and skincare luckily they offer a discount for workshop attendees.
Besides the drinkable teas and skincare, Silk Road also sells cool tea accessories. They also have a spa in the basement where they do massages and facials and use tea based beauty products in the treatments. The best part is the treatment prices are really reasonable compared to other spas around town.
For things to do on your trip to Victoria, I wrote a curated guide with more photos here.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Go Beyond Milk and Two Sugars at This Inspirational Tea Shop
Dive into a refreshing world of tea created by Tea Master Daniela Cubelic, and discover her innovative blends all made without artificial flavours, colours or hidden sweeteners at Silk Road tea store. Shop for gorgeous tea ware and gifts, and check the website as there are regular free workshops and events so you can learn to whip up fresh tea cocktails, fruity iced teas and more.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Delicious Array of Yummy Teas
I was blown away by this bright tea shop in Victoria on Vancouver Island in B.C. The first half of the store is filled with delicious-smelling, tea-infused products. (There's a spa in the back.) The second? Tins and tins of heady organic teas. You serve yourself in tin sizes of your choice, and there are plenty of lovely experts with samples and recommendations. I bought six kinds, from green teas for prosperity to chocolate panda. Gorgeous tea accessories of all kinds are on sale as well.
almost 6 years ago
Tea Shop and Spa
Silk Road Tea has been creating delicious organic tea and body products since 1992. The shop, located next to Victoria’s historic Chinatown, sells lovely teaware and has a day spa.