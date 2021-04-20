Silk Road Tea

I had been to the outpost for Silk Road at the Victoria Public Market but had not been to it's flagship location before. I checked their website prior to visiting Victoria and saw they were doing a free tea workshop. I signed up and went, sampled, and learned how to make fun iced teas for the summer. After my workshop I perused all of the tea based beauty products in the shop. I may have bought a small fortune in tea infused bath salts and skincare luckily they offer a discount for workshop attendees.Besides the drinkable teas and skincare, Silk Road also sells cool tea accessories. They also have a spa in the basement where they do massages and facials and use tea based beauty products in the treatments. The best part is the treatment prices are really reasonable compared to other spas around town.