Make Offerings

All over Bali you'll see women sitting making offerings of all different kinds. Most women spend at least a couple of hours a day making offerings as they are laid at least twice a day every day. In the run-up to big ceremonies like Galungan, Kuningan, weddings, and cremations, the women go into overdrive making bags and bags of offerings.



Ask if you can join in, because it's really fun to see them laughing at you trying to figure it out.