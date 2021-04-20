Silakarang

Stone Me!
Stone carving is an art that is incredibly important to the Balinese because of the use of carvings to depict religious stories as well as decorate the thousands of temples around the island. The stone carving villages from Batubulan, through Singapadu and almost all the way to Ubud are the most famous for their carvers and are hired by Balinese and foreigners alike. Most of the carvings you see in hotels, restaurants, spas and villas around Bali
will have been created in one of these villages from the smooth white paras stone that is quarried in Java. Stop by and talk to the carvers and have a wander around to see what’s available. There is a lot of copying that goes on so expect to see quite a few of the same statue, but look deeper into the workshops that line the main road between Batubulan and Ubud and you’ll find tons of one off pieces that you might just have to have shipped home.