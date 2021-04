Sikituru Church Nadi, Fiji

Beautiful Fijian Church Choirs You may recognize tunes to some of the hymns sung in Fijian churches, but the words and harmonies are beautifully Fijian. Church choirs sing a capella, and even children join in.



Church members often wear sarongs, and you should dress accordingly by wearing a long skirt and long sleeves.



Congregations are usually welcoming, and guests may even be asked to say a few words about where they're from. Ask at your hotel for a church nearby.