Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park

Queens Rd, Yadua, Fiji
Website
| +679 652 0243
Dunes, Birds, Archeology and a Beautiful Beach Yadua Fiji

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Fiji's first national park, these dunes rise up from the ocean in undulating shapes that make for great photo ops. But more than that, they're home to 22 species of birds, as well as an ancient burial site dating to about 2,600 years ago.

Pottery, tools and human remains continue to be discovered as the dunes shift. Many of the finds are on display at the Fiji Museum in Suva.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

