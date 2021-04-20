Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park
Queens Rd, Yadua, Fiji
| +679 652 0243
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Dunes, Birds, Archeology and a Beautiful BeachFiji's first national park, these dunes rise up from the ocean in undulating shapes that make for great photo ops. But more than that, they're home to 22 species of birds, as well as an ancient burial site dating to about 2,600 years ago.
Pottery, tools and human remains continue to be discovered as the dunes shift. Many of the finds are on display at the Fiji Museum in Suva.