Sierra Valley Farms 1329 Beckwourth Calpine Rd, Beckwourth, CA 96129, USA

First farmers' market of the season On a gorgeous late-spring morning, on a tip from a Sierra Valley local, we drove down from Packer Lake to Sierra Valley Farms (near Beckwourth) for the farmers' market seasonal debut. Cherries, peaches, greens, baked goods from Longboard's, and locally made wines and teas were on offer, with promises of more bounty in the coming weeks. Around noon each Friday, a local chef cooks up a few special samples.