Sierra Negra

Sierra Negra, Ecuador
Hiking Sierra Negra Galápagos Islands Ecuador

Hiking Sierra Negra

Sierra Negra, located on the amazing Isla Isabela, is the most active volcano in the Galapagos. Although all the islands in the archipelago were believed to have been formed by volcanic eruptions, most volcanoes on the islands are no longer active. Sierra Negra, however, last erupted in October 2005.

Hiking Sierra Negra is spectacular. The flora and fauna of the journey sample what the Galapagos is famous for. Along the way you are sure to see Frigate Birds circling above, native cacti plants along the trail and lizards scurrying around below. Unfortunately, you will probably not spot a giant tortoise, because the species native to Sierra Negra is currently endangered.

Upon summiting, you have an amazing view of the island, crater top and lava from the latest eruption.
By Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor

