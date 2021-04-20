Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sierra Buttes Fire Lookout

Pacific Crest Trail, Sierra City, CA 96125, USA
The Final Ascent Sierra City California United States

The Final Ascent

Many's the time I've climbed these three sets of ladders to reach the fire lookout at the top of the Sierra Buttes, where the panorama from 8,591 feet, on a clear day, takes in the Shasta, Lassen, and Mt. Diablo peaks. The hike, which can be made from Packer Saddle on the Pacific Crest Trail (see "High in the Sierra" for detailed directions to the trailhead), is one of northern California's best, especially in the spring, when wildflowers are in bloom, or early fall, when the air is swept clean by cool autumn breezes (and the occasional flock of migrating geese stirs up a honking racket at eye level). Acrophobes might want to wait here for your hiking companions to clamber up and down the stairs. (When I first climbed to the lookout in the late 1950s, there was a ranger posted there, and the shaky steps were wooden and the slack handrails were rope.) Blademan01 posted this more recent video on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPUvlTr_5sM
By Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30