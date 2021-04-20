Where are you going?
Far from the trodden path near Torres del Paines park, there are no trails at Sierra Baguales, tucked away at the end of the road past the Estancia Cerro Guido. An arid part of Patagonia with a vast pampas and its own mountain range, here the views are simply spectacular towards the Torres del Paine on a clear day. The area is home to wild horses, guanacos, rheas and pumas and known for its fascinating geological formations.

Take a long trek along the river to see many oceanic fossils, proof this part of Chile was once under the ocean. Or set out on horseback to the mountain ridge where condors soar and you can see for hundreds of miles. Best of all, there's not a soul in sight for miles, except maybe the gaucho(s) who's leading you.
By Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert

