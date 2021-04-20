Where are you going?
Siena

53100 Siena, Province of Siena, Italy
Website
Italian Cookies Siena Italy

Italian Cookies

One of the best bakeries in all of Italy has to be the Pasticceria Nannini (http://www.grupponannini.it/default.aspx), located in the gorgeous Tuscan hill town of Siena. Probably Siena's most well-known bakery and cafe, Pasticceria Nannini offers a huge selection of flaky, sweet pastries and buttery baked goods made fresh on site each morning. As an added bonus, Nannini's coffee is delicious, especially if you like extra-strong espresso.

When in Siena, take a break from your sightseeing to sit for a bit in the excellent Pasticceria Nannini to enjoy a taste of Italy's famed "la dolce vita."
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

