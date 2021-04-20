Siena 53100 Siena, Province of Siena, Italy

Italian Cookies One of the best bakeries in all of Italy has to be the Pasticceria Nannini (http://www.grupponannini.it/default.aspx), located in the gorgeous Tuscan hill town of Siena. Probably Siena's most well-known bakery and cafe, Pasticceria Nannini offers a huge selection of flaky, sweet pastries and buttery baked goods made fresh on site each morning. As an added bonus, Nannini's coffee is delicious, especially if you like extra-strong espresso.



When in Siena, take a break from your sightseeing to sit for a bit in the excellent Pasticceria Nannini to enjoy a taste of Italy's famed "la dolce vita."