Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

SidotiModa Boutique

17 Via di Canneto Il Lungo
Website
| +39 010 251 8824
Bridal gowns and boutique wares Genoa Italy

Bridal gowns and boutique wares

For a city as small as Genoa, there are endless numbers of beautiful bridal boutiques (so if you are on the hunt for a wedding gown, make sure to browse the storefronts in the ancient part of town). But Sidoti, with a few wedding dresses, mainly sells boutique women's clothing in a stunning setting - just a few meters away from the Cathedral of San Lorenzo. Browse for high fashion handbags, colorful women's hats, and other stunning pieces to add to your ever-changing Italian wardrobe.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points