Sidney Lanier Cottage

935 High Street
Website
| +1 478-743-3851
Birthplace of Georgia's Most Honored Poet Macon Georgia United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 4pm

Birthplace of Georgia's Most Honored Poet

This simple home in Macon was birthplace to musician, soldier, and notable poet Sidney Lanier. The cottage was rented by his grandparents, who owned many hotels in the south in the 1800s. Lanier spent his childhood in Macon but when the Civil War broke out, he was sent to fight in Virginia. He was captured and imprisoned in Maryland before being released and returning home. He started writing poetry, but published "The Marshes of Glynn" anonymously. The house is now a museum to his life, open Thursday to Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

