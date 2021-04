Sidney B.C. Sidney, BC, Canada

Thursday Night Market On summer Thursdays, everyone in the seaside town of Sidney turns out for the evening market. You can buy fresh produce, locally made jams, sea salts, and greeting cards, plus dinner from one of the many food trucks. We liked the pierogis, the crepes, and the quesadillas, and given the line we saw, we're assuming the minidonuts are pretty good too. The kids loved shaking tambourines and maracas along with a 7-piece marimba band. A good vibe all around.