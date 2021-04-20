Sidemen Sidemen, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia

Get Outta Town When the first European painters came to bali in the 1930's they found Sidemen the perfect place to escape the 'crowded' town of Ubud...I wonder what they would think of it now. It's only about 40 minutes drive from Ubud, but seems like a different world.

It's probably changed very little over the years and still attracts people looking to really get away from it all. There isn't much to do there, which is why most tourists stop to look at the views and then move on without staying in one of the small welcoming guesthouses.

If you decide to go to Sidemen don't expect luxury, but do expect beautiful views, fresh air, friendly people and inspiration.