Sicilian Pizza

The Best Place for Street Food and Late Night Snacks
The intersection of Grafton Street and Blowers Street in Halifax is affectionately known to locals as Pizza Corner. Three of the four corners of the intersection were once home to pizza shops; however, one has now been converted into a MYO frozen yogurt shop. This intersection and the surrounding area now not only offer pizza, but also some of the best poutine in the city, take-out fries and burgers, and 'meat on a stick' as well—the donair, which was first created in Halifax (typically shaved spiced meat served on a pita bread with a sweet white sauce). The area is popular all day long but is at its busiest in the wee hours of the morning after last call.