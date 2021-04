Urban Style from Sicario

If you want to know what Mexico City hipster kids and twentysomethings are wearing, you can get a good idea by browsing the wares on offer at Sicario.Local designers have silk-screened T-shirts, hoodies, kicks, and other must-have accessories. A number of similar "urban lifestyle" shops line the same street as Sicario, including Guru, so you're sure to find something you can't live without on Calle Colima.