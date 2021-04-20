Where are you going?
Siam Square

967 พระรามที่ 1
+66 2 209 8888
Siam Square Shops Bangkok Thailand

Siam Square Shops

Hemmed in by traffic-clogged roads, concrete overpasses and some of the city's best-known malls, Siam Square is not a visually spectacular focal point. It is, however, the the hub for Thai youth culture with a host of trendy shops and boutiques as well as a number of bars and dining spots. Favorites include Pony Stone, a hit with Thai celebrities, T-shirt specialist Post-Nerd and the vintage-fixated Rotsaniyom.

Photo
by
Morten Scheel/Flickr.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
