Siam Niramit Phuket
55/81 ถ.เฉลิมพระเกียรติ ร.9 อ.เมือง Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand
| +66 76 335 000
Wed - Mon 5pm - 11pm
Setting the Bar for Stage ShowsI've been fortunate enough to have seen some of the greatest shows at the West End in London. Shows like Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Miss Saigon. They all had wonderful stage sets and effects but nothing comes close to Siam Niramit, a local production in Thailand.
The show started in Bangkok and then opened in Phuket where I saw it. Basically it's about the history of Thailand, about how the different cultures came together to form Siam (the original name for Thailand) and it showcases the rich traditions and heritage of the Siamese.
The music, costumes, dance...all fantastic. But what will really blow you away are the sets, props and effects. Without warning, a river suddenly appears on stage. Then there's rain. The whole backdrop becomes the sea, with huge fish swimming about. Then goddesses fly around through the air. And elephants and chickens cross the stage...
You finally catch your breath at the end of the show. It is truly an unbelievable and unforgettable evening. For me, one of the best shows I've ever seen in my life.
Siam Niramit isn't just a show but a total experience. It's located in a huge complex with souvenir shops, buffet restaurant and plenty of activities to keep you occupied before the actual show starts.
Photography isn't allowed in the theatre during showtime but there are lots of photo opportunities in the grounds beforehand: a Thai village, elephant rides, traditional musicians, Thai boxing and even a Siamese army parade.
