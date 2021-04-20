Where are you going?
Shwedagon Pagoda

Shwedagon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
Sunset at Schwedagon Pagoda Yangon Myanmar
Ice Cream Paddler In Downtown, Yangon

As a little girl growing up in Yangon on a scorched hot summer days, i love hearing the bells of these vendors. I would ask some spending money from my dad to buy these cold whole milky ice cream.
By Irene khin wong

Wingsclipped09
almost 7 years ago

Sunset at Schwedagon Pagoda

Come visit before sundown to experience the Pagoda bathed in the natural sunlight before transition into the nightlight. The devotee, incense, red robed monks chanting and prayers contribute to the magnificent feast to all your senses.

