Shwedagon Pagoda
Shwedagon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
Ice Cream Paddler In Downtown, YangonAs a little girl growing up in Yangon on a scorched hot summer days, i love hearing the bells of these vendors. I would ask some spending money from my dad to buy these cold whole milky ice cream.
almost 7 years ago
Sunset at Schwedagon Pagoda
Come visit before sundown to experience the Pagoda bathed in the natural sunlight before transition into the nightlight. The devotee, incense, red robed monks chanting and prayers contribute to the magnificent feast to all your senses.