Meditation Among Tourists

The Shwedagon Pagoda, said to house eight hairs of the Buddha, is a pilgrimage sight for many Buddhists. It's breathtaking at sunset, as the tower turns crimson and the monks begin their chants. A group of monks came over to practice their english, asking us where we were from and what we do. At the end of the conversation, one monk spread is arms and said, "I wanted to thank you for choosing to come to my country, and welcome to Myanmar." That would be the beginning of a series of welcoming gestures from the Burmese people.

