Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shuzhuang Garden

Tianwei Rd
+86 592 206 3744
Shuzhuang Gardens After Dark Xiamen China

Shuzhuang Gardens After Dark

Instead of visiting the park during the day, try to arrive just as the sun begins to set for a different experience. The waterfront gardens light up when it gets dark, providing a sparkling, romantic setting. There is a bonsai garden to admire, and pagodas, pavilions, and bridges for some camera-ready moments. The Shuzhuang Garden also has an elevated area, from which you can catch a beautiful bird's-eye view overlooking the grounds. The Piano Museum is also within the garden's grounds, so linger longer after your visit there to experience an unconventional side to Xiamen. The Garden is usually open until 8 p.m., but it's best to double-check as admission hours change with the seasons.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points