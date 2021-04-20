Shuzhuang Garden Tianwei Rd

Shuzhuang Gardens After Dark Instead of visiting the park during the day, try to arrive just as the sun begins to set for a different experience. The waterfront gardens light up when it gets dark, providing a sparkling, romantic setting. There is a bonsai garden to admire, and pagodas, pavilions, and bridges for some camera-ready moments. The Shuzhuang Garden also has an elevated area, from which you can catch a beautiful bird's-eye view overlooking the grounds. The Piano Museum is also within the garden's grounds, so linger longer after your visit there to experience an unconventional side to Xiamen. The Garden is usually open until 8 p.m., but it's best to double-check as admission hours change with the seasons.