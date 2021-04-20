Where are you going?
Shula's Steak House

400 Park Boulevard, Westin Chicago Northwest, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Website
| +1 630-775-1499
Steeped in epic football history, Shula's Steak House is a legendary experience unto itself. Pop into the lounge for craft cocktails, and some smalls bites, or visit the dining room for a full-blown gastronomical experience, the choice is yours. Featuring traditional steak house fare, you will find everything from jumbo shrimp cocktail, to oysters on the half shell, to decadent soups and salads. And of course, a menu like this is only complete with the obligatory huge selection of choice cuts of beef.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

