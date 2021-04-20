Shula's Steak House 400 Park Boulevard, Westin Chicago Northwest, Itasca, IL 60143, USA

Shula's Steak House Steeped in epic football history, Shula's Steak House is a legendary experience unto itself. Pop into the lounge for craft cocktails, and some smalls bites, or visit the dining room for a full-blown gastronomical experience, the choice is yours. Featuring traditional steak house fare, you will find everything from jumbo shrimp cocktail, to oysters on the half shell, to decadent soups and salads. And of course, a menu like this is only complete with the obligatory huge selection of choice cuts of beef.