Sanya Tianya, Sanya, Hainan, China, 572000

Outrageous Tropical Fruit Sanya is well-known for its fresh, tropical fruit. Back in Minnesota, you'd pay $5 for a flavorless mango; who knows how many weeks old? In Sanya, you can buy them for a dollar a pound, and eat them until you get sick. When I was at university in Shenzhen, during mango season the security guards would walk around with dozens of them held in their shirts. You haven't lived until you've eaten a mango straight off the tree, still warm from the sun!