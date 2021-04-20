Shrimpy's

Shrimpy's For a satisfying lunch near the St. Pancras railway station, head to Shrimpy's, a new restaurant in a former gas station opened by the owner of the hip Shoreditch restaurant, Bistrotheque. The decor is vintage Californian and the food is artful Peruvian. Everything we had was delicious, but I especially enjoyed the tuna tostada topped with avocado and fried onions and the pineapple crisp, pictured, a ceviche-like tower with mascarpone cream and a "salsa" of chopped pineapple and raspberries.



King's Cross Filling Station, Good's Way (Look for the words "filling station" atop a spacy metal building). 44/(0) 20-8880-6111