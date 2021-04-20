Where are you going?
Shrimp Shack

53 - 360 Kamehameha Hwy, Hauula, HI 96717, USA
Website
| +1 808-256-5589
Lunch on Shrimp Hauula Hawaii United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Lunch on Shrimp

A trip to the North Shore is a must for any visitor on Oahu. It is an easy day trip from Honolulu or Waikiki to swing around Hawaii Kai up the windward (east) side of the island and make several stops along the way.
The best shrimp in Hawaii is up toward the North Shore on the Kamehameha Highway; where the little critters are pulled fresh from the farm and served up in several food trucks along the highway.
Sandwich the Shrimp Shack lunchtime stop between the Macadamia Nut Farm tour and seeing the protected Green Sea Turtles on the beach and you already have half your day trip to the North Shore planned!
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

