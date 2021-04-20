Shri Chamundeshwari Temple 1st Main Road, 1st Main Road, Raghavendra Nagar, Raghavendranagar Extension, Ghousia Nagar, Mysuru, Karnataka 570011, India

Wow Earlier this month I traveled on business to Bangalore, India for the first time. I had one free day to explore so I decided to visit Mysore. The first stop was Shri Chamundeshwari Temple and it is a sight to behold. The detail is so intricate and architecture is amazing.



On the way back down the hill there is a man on the side of the road with a telescope. For a few rupees he will point out all of the other interesting sights below (palaces, churches, etc). The views are excellent.



The temple is located about 3 hours from Bangalore.