Shri Chamundeshwari Temple
1st Main Road, 1st Main Road, Raghavendra Nagar, Raghavendranagar Extension, Ghousia Nagar, Mysuru, Karnataka 570011, India
WowEarlier this month I traveled on business to Bangalore, India for the first time. I had one free day to explore so I decided to visit Mysore. The first stop was Shri Chamundeshwari Temple and it is a sight to behold. The detail is so intricate and architecture is amazing.
On the way back down the hill there is a man on the side of the road with a telescope. For a few rupees he will point out all of the other interesting sights below (palaces, churches, etc). The views are excellent.
The temple is located about 3 hours from Bangalore.
almost 7 years ago
Monkeys!
On the walk to the temple there were about 10 monkeys running about. Not used to seeing monkeys anywhere, I had to stop and watch them. This momma was snacking while her baby was nursing. They are obviously well fed by the looks of them.
The temple itself is absolutely amazing, I wish I could have seen the inside.
