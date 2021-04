Great Sushi in an Unassuming Strip Mall

This little gem of a place might be missed between the Subway and Park City Pizza Company and the state liquor store just down the sidewalk at Kimball Junction, but make sure you don't miss it. With only six tables, and a small sushi bar, it's an intimate affair for enjoying great Japanese fare. The lunchtime bento boxes are a great deal. The smiling owner gives 100 percent every day.