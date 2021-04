Ski Montana's Oldest Slopes

An adventure along the King's Scenic Byway will at some point introduce you to Montana 's Showdown, Montana's oldest skiing area, operating outside Great Falls since 1936.Showdown's base rests at 6,800 feet, which is higher than many of the state's other peaks; Showdown's backcountry powder is the stuff of legend, but only for the truly intrepid.