ShowCase 1910 Port des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France

Paris After Dark: Clubbing at Showcase Underneath the gilded glow of the Alexandre III bridge, all is calm. That is, until you pass the threshold of Showcase, a vast concert and nightclub venue nestled into a converted boat hangar that has drawn the likes of Will.i.am and Calvin Harris to get the party going.



For a long time, this was the only spot for accessible nightlife n this area but since the city created a veritable third space along the banks of the river with restaurants and pop-up bars, the scene has changed. So if Showcase is packed or you'd prefer a more serene evening, cross the river and sidle up to the bar at Faust or En Attendant Rosa for a drink and watch the stars sparkle over the river.