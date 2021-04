Shoreline Hotel Waikiki 342 Seaside Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, Honolulu A retro aloha vibe sets the tone at this new 135-room, high-rise hotel just two blocks from iconic Waikiki beach.

From $195. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: Erin Kunkel