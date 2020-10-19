A photo walk through London's East End art scene

A far cry from the old money pomp of Kensington and Chelsea in the West, London's East End has a rich cultural diversity and thriving street art scene that's worth a few hours to explore on foot. To some merely graffiti, I am always blown away at the richness of detail to be found on seemingly random places, all of which makes for some unique photos! Armed with your camera (and some comfortable shoes), make your way to Shoreditch High Street tube station. From there, the main route I'd recommend to walk would be along Redchurch Street, onto the Bethnal Green Road, then head down the local epicentre that is Brick Lane - London's curry mecca. Much of the street art can be found on the small roads that transect Brick Lane, so go for a wonder and click away! The top part of Brick Lane is also home to an eclectic mix of independent boutiques, vintage shops and cafes worth a visit. If there on a Sunday, check out the local markets at the Truman Brewery and Spitalfields which are nearby. Whilst on foot grab a coffee from Nude Espresso on Hanbury Street and people watch the variety of characters drawn to the area. If sticking around, a cocktail at Lounge Lover on Whitby Street is in order to not only take advantage of their excellent happy hour offers, but to sit and wait as the street lights illuminate a vibrant after hours street scene.