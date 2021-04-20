Where are you going?
Shops at Don Mills

1090 Don Mills Rd
Website
| +1 416-447-6087
Hit the Shops at Don Mills Toronto Canada

More info

Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 9pm
Sat 9:30am - 7pm

In the summertime Ontario's first open-air shopping center shines with its village square–like atmosphere, but in the winter, when its seasonal outdoor ice rink opens, I think it’s the most fun. Warm up with piping hot chocolate and lace those skates on. After you’ve perfected that tricky toe loop you can indulge in a day of retail therapy at the shops, where you’ll find big-name international designers like Anthropologie and Michael Kors alongside local stores. Check the mall listings for promotions to bag a serious bargain. 
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

