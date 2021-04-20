Hit the Shops at Don Mills
In the summertime Ontario's first open-air shopping center shines with its village square–like atmosphere, but in the winter, when its seasonal outdoor ice rink opens, I think it’s the most fun. Warm up with piping hot chocolate and lace those skates on. After you’ve perfected that tricky toe loop you can indulge in a day of retail therapy at the shops, where you’ll find big-name international designers like Anthropologie and Michael Kors alongside local stores. Check the mall listings for promotions to bag a serious bargain.