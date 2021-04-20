Where are you going?
Shopping in Phnom Penh

#39 Street 240, Phnom Penh, Phnom Penh 12207, Cambodia
Website
| +855 92 955 963
More info

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 7pm

Located near the Royal Palace, Street 240 offers some of the city’s best shopping.
1. ARTILLERY
A café, gallery, and shop, Artillery sells clothing, textiles, and accessories from independent labels such as Push Pull Cambodia, above. The modern art gallery exhibits local and international artists. artillerycambodia.com
2. SPA BLISS
After a facial at this spa, browse the boutique’s selection of antique saris, linen dresses, and quilted pillows. blissspacambodia.com
3. WANDERLUST
In addition to its line of clothes produced in Cambodia, Wanderlust sells locally made bangles and woven friendship bracelets, plus bags that a Phnom Penh NGO creates out of recycled magazines. wanderlustcambodia.com
This appeared in the October 2012 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

