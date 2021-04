The Best Shopping in Phnom Penh

Located near the Royal Palace, Street 240 offers some of the city’s best shopping.1. ARTILLERYA café, gallery, and shop, Artillery sells clothing, textiles, and accessories from independent labels such as Push Pull Cambodia, above. The modern art gallery exhibits local and international artists. artillerycambodia.com2. SPA BLISSAfter a facial at this spa, browse the boutique’s selection of antique saris, linen dresses, and quilted pillows. blissspacambodia.com 3. WANDERLUSTIn addition to its line of clothes produced in Cambodia, Wanderlust sells locally made bangles and woven friendship bracelets, plus bags that a Phnom Penh NGO creates out of recycled magazines. wanderlustcambodia.com This appeared in the October 2012 issue.