Shop 603
603 East Las Olas Boulevard
| +1 954-467-0900
Flaunt Fort Lauderdale Fashion at Shop 603Fort Lauderdale is a destination known for its warm sunny beach days and breezy nights in famous Las Olas. While walking the strip, I stopped into Shop 603 boutique.
The vibe is super trendy as is the apparel on the racks. The fun and playful atmosphere reflects the individuals I see glaring at the clothing and accessories as well as taking a whiff of the many high end fragrances displayed throughout the boutique.
By the time I tried on each "must-have" item I could sift through, I began tapping my new stilettos to the beat of the electronic music blaring through the loudspeaker.
I loved the selection of graphic tees for men and women. The prints matched with the hip accessories transform the daytime looks into an evening ensemble.
Fort Lauderdale is a destination filled with jet-setters from all around the globe, and Shop 603 really has something for every man or women. The unique selection of designs and trends make it easy for anyone to find an ensemble to adore.