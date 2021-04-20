Shoals Club 100 Station House Way, Bald Head Island, NC 28461, USA

North Carolina's Best Kept Secret As our ferry neared the harbor, Old Baldy came into view -- North Carolina's oldest lighthouse, standing high above the trees on cute and car-less Bald Head Island.



Just 3 miles long and 20 minutes by ferry off the mainland, visitors get around on electric golf carts and bicycles, adding to the island's laid-back charm.



Shoals Club is one of two beach clubs there. Seaside-chic and family friendly with an all-shallow-end kiddie pool and giant sandbox, the club also features a massive lounge-chair lined pool for Mom and Dad overlooking the bluffs, a wooden boardwalk that extends out to the Atlantic, and hot showers to de-salt after a day in the warm, wavy ocean.



There are three stylish ocean-front dining spaces to choose from — a casual grill for lunch, a wine bar for sunset, and a fine dining restaurant for dinner, heavy on the ambiance and locally sourced seafood dishes.



Temporary membership is available to guests renting homes from BHI property owners.



